Four-time African Cup of Nations champions Cameroon will look to pick their first win in this year's edition on Wednesday (January 18) when they face Guinea-Bissau in a crucial Group A game at the Stade de I'Amitie in Libreville. Both Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau drew their first matches with Burkina Faso and Gabon, respectively.

Cameroon, who had stunned the world by beating Diego Maradona's Argentina in their very first match in the 1990 World Cup, are expected to top Group A, given the quality of players they have in their ranks. Coached by Belgian Hugo Broos, Cameroon will be eager to lift the trophy they had last won in 2002.

The side, ranked 62 in the world, will be looking up to the likes of Nicolas Nkoulou, Clinton N'Jie and Vincent Aboubakar to win their crucial game on Wednesday for a loss or even a draw could jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Broos also asked his players to forget about their past glories and focus on the present.

"There are 16 teams who can win the Nations Cup and that makes it a very difficult assignment," Broos told reporters. This is the error that Cameroon have made over the years, they are still speaking about 20 years ago when they went on the field and scored twice in the first half and had the games sewn up," he said.

"The history of the Nations Cup always throws up surprises. There is no game you go into with the feeling you can win it. We want to get the quarter-finals and then we will see what we can do from there. My team is ready. I know they are an ambitious group and seeking to restore the history that Cameroon had in this competition before," beinsports.com quoted the Cameroon manager as saying.

Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau, who were labelled as underdogs prior to the start of the tournament, proved that they have not come to the tournament as tourists as they drew level against hosts Gabon in the dying moments of their opening game last Saturday (Jan 14).

While Juary Soares grabbed the headlines with his last minute goal, Toni Silva caught the attention of a lot of people with his impressive performance against Gabon. He made a lot of clever runs causing a lot of trouble to the Gabon defense and also had the chance to score but missed and he will be hoping to make amends against Cameroon.

Their coach Baciro Cande stated that he will be making changes to team for this match especially in the midfield and the defense.

"I am going to effect minor changes because this is a big competition. We have little time to rest and I need to ensure I take care of my players and we have to refresh the playing unit" supersport.com quoted the Guinea-Bissau manager as saying.

When to Watch Live

Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau is scheduled for a 12:30am IST (7:00pm GMT, 2:00pm ET) start.

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: No coverage

Australia: TV: beIN Sports 1.Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

USA: TV: beIN Sports.Live Streaming: fuboTV

United Kingdom: TV:EuroSport 1 UK.Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

Cameroon: TV: SuperSport 4, SuperSport 6 Africa

Guinea-Bissau: TV: SuperSport 6 Africa, SuperSport Select 2

France: TV: beIN Sports 2