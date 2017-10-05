Exclusive footage sent to IBTimes UK from sources in Cameroon appears to show soldiers dragging, beating and taking protesters. Cameroons English-speaking areas held rallies marking the 56th anniversary of the incorporation of Anglophone regions into the country. Both the Northwest and Southwest regions have been rocked by anti-government protests and strikes for months.
Cameroon soldiers beat separatist protesters
- October 5, 2017 17:56 IST
