Police have shot dead 17 people, some by military helicopter, during a large separatist rally in Bamenda, Cameroon. Calls have increased across Cameroon for the country to be divided into separate states for the English-speaking and the French-speaking. Many English-speakers claim they face discrimination from the Francophone government, led by President Paul Biya.
Cameroon: 17 killed by police during separatist marches
- October 3, 2017 18:52 IST
