HMD Global appears to be planning to release not just one but at least a couple flagships this year. We have heard that the Nokia 9 aka Nokia 8 Sirocco might see the light of day this weekend and the Nokia 10 at the IFA 2018 in Berlin in September 2018. What we haven't heard of is that the Finnish company might be working a camera-centric flagship called Nokia 8 Pro.

Nokia handsets like Nokia 9 aka Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 3310 4G and Nokia 1 are expected to be announced at its press event scheduled at 08:30 PM IST | 03:00 PM GMT | 04:00 PM CET | 10:00 AM EST | 07:00 AM PST) on February 25, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) begin.

Now, NokiaPowerUser has reported citing sources that a camera-centric device called Nokia 8 Pro is in the making and that it is expected to be released in the third quarter of this year, perhaps in August or September. It went on to say that the handset will feature Zeiss' penta-lens or 5 lens module with rotating Zoom that was in the news recently and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

It is also reported that the Nokia 8 Pro could be HMD's ultimate flagship of 2018, claiming that the rumored Nokia 10 isn't coming this year. However, it is not confirmed yet.

At the moment, all eyes are on the Nokia 9 aka Nokia 8 Sirocco that is expected to be unveiled this weekend. Reports have it that it will come with a 5.5-inch QHD OLED edge-to-edge display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845 chipset, an Android 8.0 Orea OS, a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a 13MP+13MP dual camera with Zeiss Optics on the rear, and a 13MP front-snapper.