Taiwanese consumer electronics major, Asus launched the company's flagship camera-phone Zenfone Zoom S in India ahead of World Photography Day, which is on August 19.

Asus new phone originally made its global debut at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017 earlier this year in January as the 'Zenfone 3 Zoom' along with Zenfone AR. But, the company has rebranded as Zenfone Zoom S in Asian markets and in India as well.

As the name suggests, the Zenfone Zoom S' highlight is its camera hardware. It boasts two 12 MP cameras having 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, super-quick 0.03 second auto focus and numerous other modes (via Pixel Master 3.0 app). On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5 P Largan lens.

Another praiseworthy feature of the Zenfone Zoom S is that it comes packed with a huge 5,000mAh battery, which is more than to run the device for close to two days under mixed usage.

Other stipulated features include a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, 3GB/4GB RAM, Android Marshmallow OS (Nougat released) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU.

On the onset of World Photography Day, ASUS India wishes to rejuvenate the passion and commitment of photography enthusiast by launching ZenFone Zoom S. We at ASUS have maintained a resolute and enduring commitment to championing mobile photography and ZenFone 3 – 'Built for Photography' launched in 2016 is testimony of the same fact. Today, we reinstate our commitment to help consumers catch the beauty of every moment with the ZenFone Zoom S. An incredible device that combines a dual-lens camera system with an unbeatable battery - ZenFone Zoom S will set new bar for mobile photography, Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia & Country Head, System Business Group - ASUS India, said in statement.

Asus Zenfone Zoom S price and availability details:

The new phone is exclusively available on Flipkart for Rs. 26,999.

Asus Zenfone Zoom S vs Competition:

Asus Zenfone Zoom S will be up against the popular camera-oriented phones such as Moto G5 Plus, Moto Z2 Plus Honor 8 Pro, Gionee A1 Plus, Vivo V5 Plus and Oppo F3S, among others.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Zoom S: