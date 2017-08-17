Top smartphones launched in India in July 2017 Close
Taiwanese consumer electronics major, Asus launched the company's flagship camera-phone Zenfone Zoom S in India ahead of World Photography Day, which is on August 19.

Asus new phone originally made its global debut at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017 earlier this year in January as the 'Zenfone 3 Zoom' along with Zenfone AR. But, the company has rebranded as Zenfone Zoom S in Asian markets and in India as well.

As the name suggests, the Zenfone Zoom S' highlight is its camera hardware. It boasts two 12 MP cameras having 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, super-quick 0.03 second auto focus and numerous other modes (via Pixel Master 3.0 app). On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5 P Largan lens.

Another praiseworthy feature of the Zenfone Zoom S is that it comes packed with a huge 5,000mAh battery, which is more than to run the device for close to two days under mixed usage.

Other stipulated features include a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, 3GB/4GB RAM, Android Marshmallow OS (Nougat released) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU.

On the onset of World Photography Day, ASUS India wishes to rejuvenate the passion and commitment of photography enthusiast by launching ZenFone Zoom S. We at ASUS have maintained a resolute and enduring commitment to championing mobile photography and ZenFone 3 – 'Built for Photography' launched in 2016 is testimony of the same fact. Today, we reinstate our commitment to help consumers catch the beauty of every moment with the ZenFone Zoom S. An incredible device that combines a dual-lens camera system with an unbeatable battery - ZenFone Zoom S will set new bar for mobile photography, Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia & Country Head, System Business Group - ASUS India, said in statement.

CES 2017, Asus, Zenfone 3 Zoom, Zenfone AR, Zenfone 3 Zoom camera details
Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom house state-of-the-art camera hardware.Asus

Asus Zenfone Zoom S price and availability details:

The new phone is exclusively available on Flipkart for Rs. 26,999.

Asus Zenfone Zoom S vs Competition:

Asus Zenfone Zoom S will be up against the popular camera-oriented phones such as Moto G5 Plus, Moto Z2 Plus Honor 8 Pro, Gionee A1 Plus, Vivo V5 Plus and Oppo F3S, among others.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Zoom S:

Models Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom aka Zenfone Zoom S
Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED screen
  • 76.5% screen-to-body ratio
  • Tru2life technology for high contrast and outdoor readable
  • 500nits brightness
  • Bluelight Filter for Eye Care
  • Corning Gorilla Glass4 (Super Anti Scratch)

Touch:

  • 10-finger capacitive touch
  • Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support glove touch
OS Android 6.0 with brand-new ASUS ZenUI 3.0 (Android Nougat released)
Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
GPU Adreno 506
RAM 3GB/4GB RAM
Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB, expandable up to 2 TB and supports Apps to SD cardSpecial offer:
  • ASUS WebStorage: 5GB free for life
  • Google Drive: 100GB free space (2 years)
Camera Main:
  • 12MP ( f/2.0 aperture, 6 P Largan lens) + 12MP ( f/2.0 aperture, 5 P Largan lens) with Auto Focus
    3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom
    4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos
    Ultra-fast 0.03 sec, TriTech Focus System : Phase Detection AF / 2nd gen Laser AF / Continuous AF
    Color correction (RGB) sensor for the best white balance and natural-looking colors

Front:

  • 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture , 5 P Largan lens
    Fix Focus
Pixel Master 3.0 camera mode Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Depth of Field Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, Selfie Mode, GIF Animation Mode, Panorama Selfie Mode, Miniature Mode, Time Rewind Mode, Smart Remove Mode, All Smiles Mode, Slow Motion Mode, Time Lapse Mode, Panorama Mode
Battery
  • 5000mAh Lithium (non-removable)

Battery Life:

  • 3G Standby time: Up to 42 hours
  • 3G Talk time: Up to 48 hours
  • (HD)Video Playback: Up to 6 hours
  • Web Browsing(Wi-Fi): Up to 25 hours.
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM slots (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type-C v2.0 USB port, 3.5 mm audio jackSpeaker:
  • Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality
  • Build-in High Quality Speaker

Mic: Dual internal mic with ASUS NoiseZero Talk Technology
FM Receiver:
FM Radio
Dimensions 154.3 x 77.0 x 7.99 mm
Weight 170g
Colours Rose Gold/Glacier Silver/Sapphire Black
Price Rs. 26,999
