Asus' camera-centric smartphone Zenfone 3 Zoom, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas, has finally hit the stores.

The 64GB variant of the Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom is listed on Asus Taiwan online store with a price tag of NT$ 14,990 (around $485 / Rs 32,600). The 128GB variant of the smartphone will be priced at 3,699 Yuan (around $540 / Rs 36,100) in China and $399 in the United States.

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), measures 154.3x77x8 mm in dimension and weighs 170 g. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 4GB RAM, and a 32/64/128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The device boasts of a superb camera. It has a dual 12MP main camera – with 25mm, f/1.7, OIS (4-axis) and 59mm, f/2.8). It also features laser/phase detection autofocus, 2.3x optical zoom factor, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.55" sensor size at 25mm and 1.4 µm pixel size, a 13MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and house a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom supports fingerprint, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, EDR, LE, GPS, and USB 2.0.

(Source: Asus Taiwan)