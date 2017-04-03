Bollywood of late has been witnessing many changes from women-oriented films getting more acceptance to low budget movies making it big at the box office. Another prominent change that is being seen is big stars having no reluctance in playing cameos.

Of late, it has been witnessed that many A-lister Bollywood actors have appeared or are about to appear as cameos in movies that have much younger actors as leads. Stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have entertained or will soon entertain their fans with special appearances in movies.

First, Shah Rukh was seen playing an extended cameo in Dear Zindagi, which otherwise, is a Alia Bhatt-starrer. Moreover, it was a much low budget film, compared to what SRK does. While Alia was yet again praised for her performance in the film, Shah Rukh left an impact with his limited screen presence in Dear Zindagi.

Recently, Akshay shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu in Naam Shabana, which is again a female-oriented movie. The movie is based on Taapsee's character, and Akshay arrives only after the first half. Akshay had an extended special appearance in the movie, and did add more life into the story.

Next, Aamir will be seen playing a cameo of a musician in the upcoming movie Secret Superstar. The film is primarily based on the character of child actor Zaira Wasim, who had played the teenage role of Geeta Phogat in Dangal. Aamir's presence in the movie will certainly help its box office performance.

Salman too is reportedly all set to join the bandwagon, and make a special appearance in Varun Dhawan-starrer Judwaa 2. It will be a remake of Salman's Judwaa. Reports said that the superstar will play a small cameo in the film.

Well, top Bollywood stars having such cameos in movies belonging to younger actors, definitely give better chance to the films to sustain in the box office run, and it seems to be a welcome change in the industry.