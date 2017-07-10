A massive fire broke out in London's popular Camden Lock market on early Monday morning. According to London Fire Brigade, 10 fire engines and more than 70 firefighters are currently tackling the blaze.

The department, in a statement, said that the first three floors and roof of a building at the market were on fire, according to BBC.

The fire department was called to the scene a few minutes before midnight.

The fire brigade, on its Twitter account appealed to the public to "please avoid the area".

"A building within the market is alight and part of its first, second and third floors are affected by the fire, as well as part of its roof," the brigade said in a statement on Facebook.

"Crews from Kentish Town, Euston, Soho, Paddington and Holloway fire stations are at the scene," the fire department added.

There is no information available yet on casualties or how many are injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

The open-air Camden Market, located near central London, is a popular tourist destination. The market features more than 1,000 shops, stalls and food outlets.

According to the market's website, around 28 million people visit the market every year.

This is the second major fire incident in London in weeks.

In June, a blaze broke out in the Grenfell Tower residential block, killing at least 80 people. Not all the dead have been identified yet.

More details of the incident are awaited.