The Cambridgeshire police have reported mysterious UFO and alien sightings for six times over a span of two years.

The police force was questioned about the number of 101 and 999 calls it received in 2015, 2016 and 2017 in a Freedom of Information request, a BBC report revealed.

ALSO READ: Mysterious crater leaves residents baffled in French resort town [Video]

Surprisingly, the report stated that three calls were received by the police which was regarding aliens while three calls were mentioning UFO. It was further disclosed that in 2015, two UFO sightings had taken place whereas in 2016 four sightings were reported.

The cops preferred not to make any comments regarding these incidents.

ALSO READ: Mysterious black square-shaped anomaly spotted in New Jersey

These bizarre sightings took place in Houghton, Peterborough, Brampton, and Huntingdon, the BBC report stated.

The instances of UFO sightings reported to police dropped to zero by 2017.

Apart from this, three UFO sightings took place in the US on January 13, 2018. The mysterious sightings occurred over a span of 8 hours. According to the reports made by the spectators, multiple UFOs were seen which left them baffled.

ALSO READ: Hundreds of starling birds mysteriously fall from Utah skies [Watch Video]

The first sighting took place in Pasadena, California at 12:45 pm. In this encounter around five UFOs were seen.

The second UFO sighting took place around 2:30 pm in Carlsbad, California, in which five circular or oval orbs were observed by the people.

The third sighting occurred in Hollywood, Florida, in which many orange lights were seen moving at a slow speed over the coastline, as revealed by a law enforcement officer.

These mysterious sightings have been reported to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC),

an organization that maintains a record of UFO sightings. Various ufologists are also investigating further about this strange happening.