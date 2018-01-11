Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to appear on the big screen for the first time after her baby boy Taimur's birth. Although she was last seen in Udta Punjab (2016), Bebo is likely to get really furious if Veere Di Wedding is termed her "comeback" movie.

Saif Ali Khan, who is very excited about his wife's next film Veere Di Wedding, said Kareena would throw a shoe at the person who would call it her "comeback" film.

"Had you asked this question to her, she would have probably thrown something at you, like a shoe, maybe. As according to her, she has always been around," PTI quoted Saif as saying when one reporter termed Veere Di Wedding as Kareena's "comeback" movie.

"She's a great artiste, and I have seen how well she has concentrated on her health and fitness," the actor added. Although it has been quite some time that Kareena appeared on the big screen, it is also true that she has never been completely out of the showbiz, even during pregnancy.

The 37-year-old actress was very active during her pregnancy. She did photoshoots and walked the ramp even in that crucial period. She had proudly flaunted her baby bump.

After the birth of Taimur, Kareena had hit the gym in no time, and stunned all by her quick physical transformation. Hence, Kareena truly has always been around.

Recently, Kareena's sizzling photoshoot for Vogue India hit headlines for two reasons. While the actress' fans were going gaga over her hotness quotient in the photoshoot, many had claimed the pictures were photoshopped.

Noticing no stretch marks on her absolutely toned body, many on social media thought the pictures were airbrushed. They slammed the magazine for allegedly encouraging the "false notion of perfect body".

Although the magazine did not issue any statement to counter the allegations, it shared a video of the photoshoot later, which again proved the detractors wrong. Soon, Kareena's fans had slammed all those who called the photoshoot morphed.

Bebo's upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Directed buy Shashanka Ghosh, iIt will be a female-oriented film, showing four ladies attending their friend's wedding, and all the hungama around it. Veere Di Wedding is slated to be released on May 18.