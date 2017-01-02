If you are playing Infinite Warfare, Black Ops 3 and the Modern Warfare Remastered, the popular Call of Duty increments, then do let us know if you experience server disruptions leading to the game's online functionality being rendered offline. Gamers and loyalists have taken to social media to report that game servers are offline.

Now, a new report also quotes gamers who have highlighted error codes when they tried to login to the server to play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered editions. The report also quotes Down Detector that evaluates and comes up with real-time issues/bugs affecting popular servers and services across the world.

In related developments, other popular Call of Duty prototypes — Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops 2 — could make it to the list of Xbox 360 backwards compatible games working on Xbox One consoles. This is due to the fact that Microsoft Xbox chief Phil Spencer recently issued official updates with respect to more Xbox 360-exclusive titles joining the backwards compatibility fray on Xbox One devices. Therefore, these expected titles could still make the cut.

The new Xbox One backwards compatible games are:

Skydive

Planets Under Attack

Catherine

Raskulls

Bully Scholarship Ed.

