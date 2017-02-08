Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered gets a new update 1.08 on Tuesday, bringing in several new features that includes weapon kits, calling cards, characters, camos, emblems, reticles, new weapon bounties and bug fixes.

Activision has released the patch notes on its official blog detailing all the features and fixes encapsulated in the update 1.08.

The blog noted that it would be introducing "more content and more customisation" in the update, which according to PlayStation Lifestyle, adds over 170 new items.

The update will provide Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered users with three modern era guns, namely, the Kamchatka-12 (automatic shotgun), XM-LAR (assault rifle) and .44 Magnum (pistol).

The update also brings several balances to the game. The patch weighs 1.85GB on PS4 and 8.8GB on Xbox One.

Here are the patch notes for update 1.08:

New Weapon Kit Collection Bounties

Huntsman – This Sniper Class Weapon Kit gives your sniper rifles the field-ready look of a working class weapon. For example, your sniper rifle can look camouflaged like a ghillie suit or covered in duct tape



Lawman – Bring a bit of the Old West to Modern Warfare with this Shotgun Class Weapon Kit. You'll feel like a gunslinger when your shotguns have the look and feel of high-class weapons from Western Americana, complete with filigreed details and wood stocks



Battle-Scarred – If you like to get up close and personal, then the SMG is probably one of your workhorse weapons. The Battle-Scarred Weapon Kit will make your weapons look like they have been through many a firefight, scars and all



Czar – The Czar Weapon Kit provides the look of pure gold to your LMGs, putting the bling in your loadout and onto the field of battle. These golden guns are over the top, flashy, and deadly as ever

New Melee Weapon Sets

Gladiator – Stride into battle with the might of a gladiator when you equip this contemporary recreation of the historical Gladius sword, used as the weapon of choice by Roman foot soldiers



Hatchetman – Strap on some deadly curves when you add the Military Axe to your loadout. This updated take on the classic hatchet looks fearsome in the field and is ready to do your dirty work

Customisation

Weapon Camo Sets – Four new weapon camo sets each bring new camos to the field, with 39 new weapon camos total



Calling Card Sets – Customise your calling card with 31 new options for you to wear with pride



Emblem Sets – With 39 new emblems to pair with your calling card, variety is now your middle name



Reticle Sets – Set your sights with new looks with 39 different new reticles to choose from

New Ranged Weapon Collection Bounties

Kamchatka-12 – This is a fully-automatic, 12-gauge shotgun of Russian origin, and features an 8-round detachable box magazine



XM-LAR – This fully automatic assault rifle comes from the European theater, and utilises 7.62x51mm NATO cartridges in a 30-round detachable box



.44 Magnum – This is the classic .44 Magnum six-round revolver, featuring a stylised military grip and signature long barrel