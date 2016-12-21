The popular Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is now set to be 'sabotaged' via Sabotage DLC that has now got a release date and promises players a gift during the Christmas-New Year festive season. Sabotage is set to hit PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms across the world.

Now, the USP of Sabotage DLC is the fact that players will get to check out as many as four multiplayer maps that claim to evoke nostalgia among gamers via a recreation of the last two decades. There would also be an all new zombie expansion that is titled 'Rave in the Redwoods'.

As far as the new maps introduced by Sabotage DLC are concerned; these are:

Renaissance

Neon

Dominion – Touted as a re-imagined version of the Afghan Map present in Call of Duty 2

Noir

Now, with respect to the exact release date of the Sabotage DLC for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; gamers owning PS4 consoles will be the first to receive new content starting from January 31. Xbox One and PC users will be seeded the update after their PS4 counterparts.

Finally, in yet another bonanza, Sabotage will introduce four playable characters; however, more details about the characters are yet to surface at this point in time.

In related Call of Duty developments, it is worth recalling that Call of Duty 2 is the most requested game to be added to the list of Xbox 360 backwards compatible titles on Xbox One consoles. As many as nine new games have joined the Xbox One backwards compatibility fray very recently. Click here to check those titles out.