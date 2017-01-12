Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, the first-person shooter video game from Activision has received a new update 1.07 for PS4 and Xbox One.
The new update brings new gun variants Quartermaster. It will have new Mark II collection. They offer 15 percent XP bonus per kill and players will be able to unlock Supply Drops or Zombies Crates.
Additionally, players will get 100+ camos with country flags, animals and more. The patch is 1.47GB in size on PS4 and 1.51GB on Xbox One.
Here are the full patch notes for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare update 1.07:
General Fixes
- Fix for the Mad Hax taunt in the Winners Circle
- Allow players to change classes up with 5 seconds after prematch is completed
- Fix for the Diamond, Solar, Slime, and Black Sky camos glowing when using the Type-2 akimbo in the left hand
- Fix for various camos not applying correctly to the Epic Karma-45
- Audio adjustments for louder impact sounds when being shot
- Fix for an issue in MP split screen where one of the two players will load into the match without their Perks being shown
- Fix for friendly players not appearing on the minimap when manually controlling the R-C8
- Added a popup for the daily login bonus if you're signed in while the bonus is given and also adding a sound when the daily login Message of the Day is displayed
- Private/custom matches are now "invite only"
- Fixed an issue where disabling the Team Assignment option would still require the player to select a team in a custom game
- Fixed an issue where rewards for ranking up a Mission Team in MP were appearing as a blank card in the After Action Report
- When being killed by a De-Atomizer strike, players would see a blank icon in the killcam where they should see the last weapon they were killed by. This has been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where a user would complete a challenge in the Victories Challenge section, but the XP for the challenge wouldn't be shown in the XP Earned in the After Action Report
- Fixed a bug where the High Score challenge wasn't working properly
- Allow for the loadout menu to scroll to the top when reaching the bottom of the menu
- Adding popup when trying to equip a streak when all streaks are already full
- Fixed a bug where the Steel Dragon would penetrate a player using Bull Charge
- When using the Scarab, friendly names were not appearing. This has been fixed
- Fixed for a bug where the player in first place would appear cloaked in the Winners Circle
- Fixed a bug where in MP splitscreen, the health bar of the second player wouldn't decrease during a killcam. This has been resolved
- Fixed an issue where the stats of your last match were always followed by a 0 in the Performance tab. This has been fixed to remove the 0.
- Audio adjustment for audio playing late during a cutscene during the Dark Quarry mission in SP
- Various map exploit fixes
- Adjustments to some bomb pickup locations so players don't have to circle back
- Fix for the Type-2 Butcher akimbo shotgun mode where the energy projectiles were reflecting
- Fixed the collision with the clock face and bowling entrance corners for the Uplink drone on Throwback