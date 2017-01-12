Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, the first-person shooter video game from Activision has received a new update 1.07 for PS4 and Xbox One.

The new update brings new gun variants Quartermaster. It will have new Mark II collection. They offer 15 percent XP bonus per kill and players will be able to unlock Supply Drops or Zombies Crates.

Additionally, players will get 100+ camos with country flags, animals and more. The patch is 1.47GB in size on PS4 and 1.51GB on Xbox One.

Here are the full patch notes for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare update 1.07:

General Fixes