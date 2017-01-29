Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, the first-person shooter video game from developer Infinity Ward has released a new patch 1.08 on Friday, which will bring several new changes for players.

The new update weights around 2GB (size varies with platform), and is currently available on PS4 and Xbox One.

The new patch adds Call of Duty World League Personalisation Pack, Mission Team Ranks and also several fixes to bugs. The patch also brings changes to Call of Duty World League and Codcaster.

In few days, Infinite Warfare players will get the game's first expansion, Sabotage, which includes new multiplayer maps and Zombies content that featuring Kevin Smith, a Hollywood director and actor of "Clerks" fame. Sabotage is arriving on January 31 for PS4.

Full patch notes for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Complete new missions to achieve Commander Ranks!

Each Mission Team now goes up to Rank 100! Once you hit that level 50 rank, you'll go on to chase after a Commander rank until you reach Mission Team Commander Rank 100!

New ranks better rewards, so Commander Ranks will reward you MKII versions of Mission Team-only Prototype weapons once achieved. You can also craft more! Commander Ranks reward salvage every level you rank up as long as that level isn't giving you a MKII Prototype reward.

Features Update

Leaderboards – Today!

Combat Record – Late February

Emblem Editor – Late February

Featured Content and What's New

2XP and 2X Weapon XP in MP and Zombies until February 3rd (all platforms)

Hyper Team Deathmatch until February 3rd: Payload charge rates are bumped to 7x their normal speed (all platforms)

Call of Duty World League Personalisation Pack

Barracks now include a section for Medals

General Fixes

Added ability for both splitscreen players to change their own Missions in the lobby before a match starts

Safeguard against jitter mod exploits

Defender: Fix for exploit that could occur if a player using Rewind spawns on a newly spawned Defender drone, allowing the player to carry their gun as they carry the drone

Adjusted Taunt menu to wrap to the bottom of the list

During the final killcam, the team emblem shown was the emblem of the user who died rather than the player who got the kill. This has been fixed.

Hardcore Search and Destroy: Fix for "Friendly Fire is not Tolerated" displaying after every round for the remainder of the game

Added ability to equip Calling Card and emblem after acquiring them from a Supply Drop

Camo challenges involving Direct Impact kills with the Howitzer were not tracking. This has been fixed.

Various updates to weapon camos

Fix for players SPM not being calculated correctly in some instances

Camo adjustment for the MK2 R3k not covering the right side of the weapon

Allow players to skip Mission Team videos even if it's their first time seeing them

Fix for the KBS Harbinger reload animation playing twice while holding down both triggers

Fixed an issue where the Jammer Grenade was not damaging scorestreaks correctly

Fixed an error a player would receive when attempting to edit a class with the OSA

Fix for an issue where players with akimbo weapons were immune to the Steel Dragon

CWL/CODCASTER

Fix for team colors not appearing the proper shade

Added CWL specific game mode icons

Fix for Cold Blooded not affecting Thermal Scope for Casters (Xbox)

Adjusted the position of the gamemode icon so the Uplink image does not stretch

Removing the required number of players for CWL matches

Allow for multiple casters in the same lobby