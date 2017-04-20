The death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has brought uncertainty in Tamil Nadu politics. Four months after her demise, the AIADMK has failed to put an end to its infighting between Sasikala and O Panneerselvam's factions. This seems to be prompting people to find an out-of-the box solution to bring a change in politics.

The change as per Madurai Ajith fans is possible with the entry of their icon to politics. Many banners have appeared in the Temple Town requesting Thala to finally enter politics to serve the people. They are cheesed off with the latest political turmoil in Tamil Nadu and the fans feel that the lack of good leaders with a vision is the major problem that the state is experiencing.

"A good human like Ajith should enter politics and this the right time for him to make up his mind," the fans convey their message in the posters.

Politics in Tamil Nadu has always had links with cinema. Post independence, politicians with background in cinema and theatres have played actively roles in politics. Starting from Annadurai to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the people from film industry had bigger influence on people. As a result, it is not surprising to see a call for Ajith to enter politics.

It may be recalled that soon after the death of Jayalalaithaa, there were rumours that the late chief minister wanted Thala as her successor and she had conveyed her message to her party workers, but there was no clarification either from Ajith or the AIADMK about the speculations.

Looking at the history, Ajith has never been politically active like his counterpart Vijay, who had earlier taken stands on many issues related to Tamil Nadu. In fact, when Thala's fans associations in some parts of the state worked in favour of a political party, the actor disbanded the fans club in order to keep himself out of politics.

One on occasion, he requested the Tamil Nadu politicians not to flex their muscles with the people from film industry to be part of political events. The major issue is whether the Mankatha star is willing to serve the people.