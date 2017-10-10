An amateur footage filmed mid-flight on Monday (9 October) and shared by a Twitter user shows a thick black smoke column rising through the clouds caused by the California wildfire. At least 10 people have been killed and thousands ordered to leave their home as blazing wildfires fanned by strong winds swept through Santa Rosa, part of Californias wine region.
California wildfire: Mid-flight video captures smoke and haze rising through clouds
An amateur footage filmed mid-flight on Monday (9 October) and shared by a Twitter user shows a thick black smoke column rising through the clouds caused by the California wildfire. At least 10 people have been killed and thousands ordered to leave their home as blazing wildfires fanned by strong winds swept through Santa Rosa, part of Californias wine region.
- October 10, 2017 13:37 IST
-