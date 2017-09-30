California wildfire comes dangerously close to homes

Footage from Santa Barbara County Fire and local residents shows massive flames from the so called Rucker fire that came dangerously close to homes in Lompoc, California. According to officials 50-100 structures were initially threatened. Firefighters have made advances overnight and evacuation orders have been lifted, although many roads remain closed. There have been 41,000 wildfires in the US so far this year. According to the National Interagency Fire Center that is well above the 4.2 million acres burned over the last 10 years.