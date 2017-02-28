At least four people were killed and two hospitalised when a small plane crashed into two houses in California's Riverside County late on Monday evening.

The San Jose-bound Cessna 310 reportedly crashed soon after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport, Fox News reports.

One of the occupants of the plane, a teenage girl, was thrown out of the aircraft as it hit the houses. The girl has been admitted to a local hospital and her condition is reported to be stable, Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said.

Moore added that the plane was carrying five passengers -- a couple and three teenagers. An unconscious person was also pulled out of the rubble of houses, which immediately caught fire.

Fire fighting teams have evacuated nearby homes and rescue work is underway.

More details of the incident are awaited.