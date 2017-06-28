The Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has lost his ranch in the California fire that has been raging since Monday afternoon. Galecki's representative confirmed to People that the actor's ranch, which was located about 190 miles away from Los Angeles, was burned to the ground in the fire.

The actor was not at home when the fire broke out as the ranch is not his primary residence.

The fire is estimated to have affected around 1,500 acres, and was contained 60 percent, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire. The threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile," Galecki said in a statement provided to CNN.

He added: "It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild. We've done it before and we'll need to do it together again. And it will make our community even closer and stronger."

"Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff's office," Galecki said. "I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt."

Galecki is best known for his role as Leonard in the geek comedy, The Big Bang Theory. The show is currently on a hiatus following the completion of Season 10.

