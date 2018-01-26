Nuclear plant
[Representational image]Creative Commons

Residents of California called firefighters on Thursday night, after they spotted a blaze at the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

The fire department is said to have received a call around 7.15 pm local time, after which engines were sent out to the spot, reported KSBY. Residents of the area first spotted smoke on the power plant near Avila Beach.

However, the California fire department later said that the fire had been extinguished, but the engines were still present.