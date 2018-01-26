Residents of California called firefighters on Thursday night, after they spotted a blaze at the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

The fire department is said to have received a call around 7.15 pm local time, after which engines were sent out to the spot, reported KSBY. Residents of the area first spotted smoke on the power plant near Avila Beach.

Firefighters responding to possible fire at Diablo Nuclear Plant. Investigating smell of smoke. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 26, 2018

However, the California fire department later said that the fire had been extinguished, but the engines were still present.