Rajyavardhan Rathore
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.IANS

Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was appointed as the sports minister, replacing Vijay Goel, in the third rejig of Modi government.

The shooter was earlier part of the MoS for Information & Broadcasting, and the new responsibility is an acknowledgement of the good work he has put in.

The Olympian has also become the first sportsperson to handle the prestigious portfolio.

Sportspersons and people from different walks of life have congratulated Rathore.

The government has always stressed on India becoming a force in world sport. The appointment of Rathore just further proves the government's commitment to making India a great sporting nation.

Sports ministers in the past including Vijay Goel and Jitendra Singh could not help uplift other sports in the country, but a lot of hope rides on Rathore.

