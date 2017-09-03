Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was appointed as the sports minister, replacing Vijay Goel, in the third rejig of Modi government.

The shooter was earlier part of the MoS for Information & Broadcasting, and the new responsibility is an acknowledgement of the good work he has put in.

The Olympian has also become the first sportsperson to handle the prestigious portfolio.

Sportspersons and people from different walks of life have congratulated Rathore.

The government has always stressed on India becoming a force in world sport. The appointment of Rathore just further proves the government's commitment to making India a great sporting nation.

Sports ministers in the past including Vijay Goel and Jitendra Singh could not help uplift other sports in the country, but a lot of hope rides on Rathore.

Delighted to see @Ra_THORe is the new sports minister . All the very very best ! — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2017

Domain knowledge & on the correct side of the age curve. Excellent choice @Ra_THORe to handle Sports & Youth Affairs. https://t.co/dZ5AbAYsWg — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 3, 2017

Not to be missed, @Ra_THORe gets independent charge as sports minister. Apt and well deserved. Congrats — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 3, 2017

Congratulations to Col @Ra_THORe and the govt for ensuring more efficient utilisation of his expertise in a core area where he has excelled. — Navdeep Singh (@SinghNavdeep) September 3, 2017