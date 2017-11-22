The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the amendments of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which prevents wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets.

Earlier the finance ministry notified banks to prevent willful defaulters from taking part in bidding any stress assets called for insolvency proceedings.

Currently, the quantum of NPAs in the banking system is around Rs 10 lakh crore. Earlier in June, the central bank directed banks to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 identified loan defaulters. The 12 accounts constituted about 25 percent of the overall gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in the country's banking system.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to brief the media later in the day, as per reports.

