Sundeep Kishan's latest movie, which released today, November 10, in Telugu as C/O Surya and Tamil as Nenjil Thunivirundhal (Nenjil Thunivirundhaal) has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

C/O Surya is a bilingual action drama, simultaneously shot in Tamil (Nenjil Thunivirundhal - English: If You Dare) and Telugu. Suseenthiran has written and directed the film while Antony produced under the banner Annai Film Factories.

C/O Surya/Nenjil Thunivirundhal story: Sundeep Kishan and Vikranth are close friends, but they fall apart due to misunderstandings. The twist in the tale is that a small incident makes Vikranth fall in the crosshairs of a deadly contract killer (Harish Uthaman) leaving his family in danger. How Sundeep saves his friend and his family forms the crux of the movie.

Analysis: The audience say C/O Surya has a routine story, but it's racy and thrilling screenplay makes it an engaging watch. The first half of the film deals with a simple family story, but the thread of contract killing gang makes it exciting. The second half is thrilling with some suspense elements. Some viewers feel that the flick has some resemblances to Suseenthiran's Na Peru Shiva.

Performance: Sundeep Kishan and Harish Uthaman have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of the film. Mehreen Pirzada is good in her role. Vikranth, Soori (Tamil), Thagubothu Ramesh (Telugu), Appukutty, T. Siva, Thulasi, Dhileepan, Aruldoss, Vinoth Kishan and Harish Siva have done justice to their characters, say the viewers.

Technical: C/O Surya and Nenjil Thunivirundhal have rich production values. Stylish action choreography, brilliant camera work and background score are the attractions on the technical front. But the movie doesn't have enough songs and comedy quotient, say the filmgoers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates on C/O Surya/Nenjil Thunivirundhal movie review and rating by audience:

#CareOfSurya starts off slow,picks pace at pre-interval,nice interval and a very good 2nd half #thyview rating 3 outta 4 #SundeepKishan #Suseenthiran succeeded in keeping 2nd half engaging,twist reveal is good,some parts could have been better. Still the movie is a good watch Like always @sundeepkishan stayed true to his character and performed well. He looks fresh in the film , which is good #CareOfSurya @Mehreenpirzada looks cute and the montage song between her and @sundeepkishan is just a treat to watch. #CareOfSurya Overall, if you are looking for a film with some fun elements, a good suspense to watch this weekend #CareOfSurya is for you...Go for it

#NenjilThunivirunthal - signature @dir_susee film with #NaanMahaanAlla #PandiyaNaadu flavors. @sundeepkishan shines

#NenjilThunivirunthal Packed with some smart surprises and shrewd twists An entertaining film recommended for weekend watch! i@dir_susee @sundeepkishan #vikranth @immancomposer

#NenjilThunivirunthal is yet another good, solid film from @dir_susee @harishuthaman @sundeepkishan and @vikranth_offl impress!! The second half is racy and gripping.

Nenjil Thunivirundhal : A racy and crisp thriller entertainer.. After #Maanagaram , @sundeepkishan has aced it in a good role.. @vikranth_offl has a significant role.. @dir_susee has delivered another #NaanMahaanAlla genre movie..

#CareofSurya - Avg 1st Half, Good 2nd half, Writing Resembles Na Peru Shiva. One Time Watch For Sure. 3.25/5

#CareOfSurya: Despite the predictability, this tale of friendship, betrayals and revenge is worth a watch 3/5 @sundeepkishan @Mehreenpirzada

