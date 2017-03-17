Lady superstar Manju Warrier's latest Malayalam movie C/o Saira Banu was released in Kerala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and a few other centres on Friday, March 17. It has locked horns with Sunny Wayne's family entertainer Alamara, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Manju plays the title role of Saira Banu, a post woman, while Shane is seen as her son Joshua Peter, a second year law student, who is also an aspiring photographer. Yesteryear actress Amala Akkineni plays Adv. Annie John Tharavady in the family entertainer, which marks her comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 26 years.

The trailer of Antony Sony's directorial venture showed the happy moments spent together by the mother-son duo, and their equation is said to be the highlight of the movie. An unexpected event that takes place marks the entry of Annie John in their lives, and what follows forms the gist of C/o Saira Banu.

Popular radio jockey RJ Shaan has penned the story and screenplay of the Manju-starrer, which is jointly produced by Maqtro Pictures, Eros International, and RV Films. Dialogues and additional screenplay have been written by Bibin Chandran, while Abdul Rahim, Mejjo Joseph and Sagar Dass, have handled the cinematography, music and editing departments, respectively.

Sairabanu & adv.Annie, a perfect comeback movie for Amala.The script of the movie is so strong and the director has added all the elements in rite proportion and, it will take you through all the emotions. its worth watching this movie. you will never get disappointed.

