The trailer of Manju Warrier, Amala Akkineni and Shane Nigam's upcoming Malayalam movie C/o Saira Banu, opened to a positive response from the audience. The one-minute 45-second video, released using the Facebook feature crossposting, has been viewed over 3.4 lakh times within 19 hours of getting uploaded on social media.

The trailer has, however, raised the expectations of the audience from the movie, as Manju's character Saira Banu reminds the viewer of her performance in superhit movies like Summer In Bethlehem. Even Shane, who made a mark with the movie Kismath, is seen as Joshua Peter and the duo is seen spending some jovial time together. Netizens are all praise for their good chemistry as seen in the trailer, which also gives a hint at Amala's character, Adv. Annie John Tharavady.

The yesteryear actress Amala, who is still loved by the Kerala audience for her roles in Ente Sooryaputhrikku and Ulladakkam, makes her comeback to Mollywood after a long gap of 25 years.

The makers of the family entertainer had earlier released the teaser of the Manju-starrer, which then went viral on social media. The video has been viewed over seven lakh times on Facebook alone within a week of getting posted.

The Antony Sony-directed film, penned by popular radio jockey Shaan, is being bankrolled by Eros International in association with Maqtro Pictures.The other crew members of the movie include scriptwriter Bipin Chandran, cinematographer Abdul Rahim, Editor Sagar Dass, musician Mejo Joseph, art director Cyril Kuruvila and costume designer Sameera Saneesh.

