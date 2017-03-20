C/o Saira Banu, the latest Malayalam family entertainer can be called as the best movie of Manju Warrier after her comeback with How Old Are You. The Antony Sony Sebastian directorial has been opened to fabulous response from the cine-goers and celebrities of the Mollywood industry.

Read C/o Saira Banu review: Inspiring tale showing how far a mother would go for her child

Versatile actor Jayasurya, who had initially launched director Antony and scriptwriter RJ Shaan with the short film Moonamidam, has appreciated them for their debut feature film. "Manju and Shane's excellent performances. Amith Chakkalakal, you were really awesome. It isn't easy to act like a drunkard. Also, Niranjana and all others have done a good job [translated from Malayalam]," he posted on his Facebook page.

Filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, whose movie How Old Are You became a break for Manju in 2014, is all praise for C/o Saira Banu and its whole team.

"Antony Sony I am so proud of you . You did a great job . I loved the movie ' c/o Saira banu ' . Manjuwarrior you again proved that no one can replace you in this industry. Meijo's background music given a great feeling. Superb work. Congrats to the entire team [sic]," the Notebook director posted on his Facebook page.

"Outstanding film. First congratulations to Antony Sony, who can be called as the best debutant director in Malayalam, so proud of you. Secondly, Manju Warrier. Manju..you rocked, you have again proved that there isn't anyone to replace you. I think this is your best character after Nirupama Rajeev, may be better than that. Manju's outstanding performance, so happy for you. Kudos to Mejjo's music, camera work, script by Shaan, Bipin Chandran, Cyril Kuruvilla, producer Eros International, Abi's son, who has delivered a natural performance. C/o Saira Banu is a true entertainer that will make you laugh, think, sad and also thrilled. I am sure the Kerala audience will support such movies [translated from Malayalam]," Rosshan was heard saying in a video he posted on his social media page.

Even director Jude Anthony Joseph has appreciated the team of C/o Saira Banu for making it a wonderful movie. He has also called it to be the best comeback movie of Manju, and had also added that he is jealous of the acting talent of Shane Nigam.

"C/O Saira Banu. What a wonderful film. There are many reasons to like this movie, RJ Shaan's well-knit script, good performance of Amala ma'am, Adv. Subu, Johnpaul sir, Arundathi, Sujith Sankar. Shane Nigam, I am jealous of ur acting, sorry behaving :). The best movie of Manju chechi after her comeback. So happy for you chechi. :) Outstanding performance by Amith Chakkalakal even though appearing only in a few scenes. Abdul Rahim, I didn't know he is such an awesome cameraman. Awesome background score. And finally dear director Antony Sony, I am inspired. Thanks for that. :) :) [translated from Malayalam]," reads the Facebook post of Jude Anthony.

Check out other celebrity response on C/o Saira Banu here:

-