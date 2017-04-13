Counting of votes cast during the recently held by-polls in multiple Assembly constituencies is ongoing. Repolling is going on in 38 polling stations of Srinagar on Thursday after EVMs were destroyed after the April 9 polling at the Lok Sabha constituency.

The re-polling in Srinagar is being held amid tight security. At least eight people had died during the violence on April 9. Violence had also affected polling in Madhya Pradesh.

Elections were also held in Rajouri Garden Assembly seat in New Delhi, Bandhavgarh Assembly seat in Umaria district and Ater segment of Bhind, Bhoranj in Himachal Pradesh, Kanthi Dakshin in West Bengal, Dhemaji in Assam, Dholpur in Rajasthan, Nanjangud and Gundlupet Assembly seats in Karnataka and Litiparah in Jharkhand.

Here are the LIVE updates:

10:10 am IST: BJP seems to be leading in five of the 10 constituencies in which counting is taking place.

10 am IST: Rajouri Garden Assembly seat fifth round counting results:

BJP+ SAD - 13542 (leading)

Congress - 9677

AAP - 2668

9:30 am IST: Congress ahead of BJP in Karnataka.