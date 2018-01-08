US President Donald Trump
In picture: US President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice-President Mike Pence, delivers remarks recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the White House in Washington, US, on December 6, 2017.Reuters

It looks like Donald Trump is still undecided about which media organisation he detests the most. After announcing that he would name the "most dishonest and corrupt" media firm on January 8, the US president took to Twitter on Sunday to tell his followers that he had decided to "present" this award on Wednesday, January 17.

While he did not reveal why he had decided to push back the date, he said that the awards had garnered huge interest, which he had not expected. "The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!" Trump tweeted.

Trump first spoke of these awards on Twitter on January 3 and said that he would give out the "most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year" based on "Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories."

Trump's announcement kicked up quite some storm online and even garnered the attention of several talk show hosts such as Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. Colbert even tweeted an image with a caption that read: "for your consideration" and said that he could be nominated in various categories such as "fakest dishonesty," "corruptest fakeness," and "smallest button."

Kimmel too took a dig at Trump and said on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "This is a real dilemma for the president, because on the one hand, he loves awards and trophies, but will he be physically able to give a trophy to someone other than himself? I don't think so."

The US president has often indulged in a war of words with various media organisations and lashes out at CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times on a regular basis. Since announcing the awards, the US President has slammed several media firms for "fake news."

Take a look: