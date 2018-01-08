It looks like Donald Trump is still undecided about which media organisation he detests the most. After announcing that he would name the "most dishonest and corrupt" media firm on January 8, the US president took to Twitter on Sunday to tell his followers that he had decided to "present" this award on Wednesday, January 17.

While he did not reveal why he had decided to push back the date, he said that the awards had garnered huge interest, which he had not expected. "The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!" Trump tweeted.

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Trump first spoke of these awards on Twitter on January 3 and said that he would give out the "most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year" based on "Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories."

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump's announcement kicked up quite some storm online and even garnered the attention of several talk show hosts such as Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. Colbert even tweeted an image with a caption that read: "for your consideration" and said that he could be nominated in various categories such as "fakest dishonesty," "corruptest fakeness," and "smallest button."

So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 4, 2018

Kimmel too took a dig at Trump and said on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "This is a real dilemma for the president, because on the one hand, he loves awards and trophies, but will he be physically able to give a trophy to someone other than himself? I don't think so."

The US president has often indulged in a war of words with various media organisations and lashes out at CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times on a regular basis. Since announcing the awards, the US President has slammed several media firms for "fake news."

Take a look:

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Brian Ross, the reporter who made a fraudulent live newscast about me that drove the Stock Market down 350 points (billions of dollars), was suspended for a month but is now back at ABC NEWS in a lower capacity. He is no longer allowed to report on Trump. Should have been fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018