Apple iPhone X is slated to be put up for pre-order 12:01 am PT/3:00 am ET, on Friday, October 27, in the US and other select regions of the world, but some privileged few will get the head start three days before the official launch.

Apple patrons who have already subscribed the company's iPhone Upgrade program will get the first dibs on the latest and most advanced Apple mobile to date -- iPhone X.

Some of the benefits of enrolling in Apple iPhone Upgrade Program is that users need not be tied to any single carrier and go through multi-year service contract as such. The user can choose any carrier and once their new iPhone gets activated, it will always remain unlocked.

Furthermore, this upgrade plan also includes free Apple Care+ support (worth $199 for iPhone X) free. Users can avail benefits such as two years of hardware repairs, software support, and coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage.

[Note: With each appointment, Apple store will charge a service fee of $29 for screen damage or $99 for any other damage, plus applicable tax]

The best part is that users can spread the cost of a new iPhone over 24 months.

Here's how to enrol for the iPhone X via Apple iPhone Upgrade Program:

Step 1: Apple iPhone Upgrade Program subscribers just need to open the Apple Store (or download and install it from iOS app store) app on their currently using iPhone.

Step 2: Fill the form to see if you are eligible for the upgrade program. Once you get the approval. Choose the iPhone X colour (Space Grey/ Silver) and storage variants (64GB or 256GB)

[Note: Users must have made at least 12 payments to get approval]

Step 3: Provide your carrier account details. If you currently have a wireless account, you'll need your password and any other relevant account information.

Step 4: Back up the data on your current iPhone. Since you'll need to return your current iPhone to Apple, remember to back up your data to your computer or iCloud.

Step 5: Have your personal information and credit card on hand. You'll be asked to provide your Social Security number and date of birth for a credit check. You'll also need a valid U.S. credit card. Debit cards and prepaid cards are not accepted. If you're signing up at an Apple Store, you'll also need valid primary and secondary forms of ID, and the first and last names on both must match. (View acceptable forms of ID: HERE]

Step 6: Get your new iPhone. And return your current iPhone to Apple. If you're upgrading online or with the Apple Store app, you can have your new iPhone delivered right to your door for free. Once it ships, we'll send you a Trade-in Kit so you can send your current iPhone back to Apple. You'll also have the option to pick up your new iPhone in a store — often the same day. When you come to the store, remember to bring your current iPhone with you to trade in.

However, there is one caveat though, prospective iPhone X buyers, though having special access web page, they will be able to book on 12:01 am PT/3:00 am ET, on Friday, October 27 and finish the transaction within a stipulated time, or else it will be passed on to other eligible Apple iPhone Upgrade Program subscriber, as the iPhone X stocks are very limited and will be offered in first come and first serve basis.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Apple products.