Starting November 24, you can by most of Xiaomi's accessories for cheaper prices than before as Xiaomi has revised the prices of select Mi accessories as a result of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) implementation in India.

Following the price revision, the Mi Power Bank, Mi business Backpack, Mi USB Fan, Mi smartphone cases and also the Mi Charger and USB Cable are now available at lower prices.

"GST council announced a GST rate cut and it's time we pass on the benefits to our beloved Mi Fans. Now you can get your favourite accessory at the price you have been dreaming of," Xiaomi India said in a tweet.

Mi Power banks revised new prices after GST:

The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 is now available for Rs 1,099, it was earlier priced at Rs 1,199. Likewise, the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro is now available for Rs 1,499 down from Rs 1,599 it was selling for earlier.

Among the larger capacity power banks, the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 is now priced at Rs 1,999 (previously it was available for Rs 2,199).

Mi Charger and Mi USB cable new prices:

Now you will no longer need to buy cheap OEM chargers if yours got stolen or misplaced, because Mi branded chargers are more affordable than ever before. The Mi Charger that comes with 5V/2A output is now available for just Rs 349 (originally it was sold for Rs 399), while the Mi Car Charger which was previously available for Rs 799 is now available for Rs 699, as a result of the price drop.

The 1.2 meter long Mi USB Cable which is made up of high quality material now costs Rs 179, down from Rs 199. Further, the 2-in-1 USB cable that has both a Micro-USB port and USB Type-C port is now available for Rs 249 (original price Rs 299).

Mi smartphone Cases and Screen protector new prices:

Additionally, Xiaomi has also reduced the price of cases and screen protectors for its smartphones models. For example, the Hard Case for Redmi 4 which was priced at Rs 449 before can now be picked up for Rs 349.The newly-launched Redmi Y1's Perforated Case is now selling for Rs 349. Just a few days back it was Rs 399.

Coming to India's largest selling Redmi Note 4's covers, the Smart View Flip Case and soft case models for the Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2 are also available for a lot less money.

The Mi USB fan which was launched in October 2015 for Rs 249 is available for Rs 229 now.

The price drop is also applicable for Mi merchandise like the Mi Business Backpack which could now be yours for Rs 1,299.

The new prices are effective starting November 24, and you can currently find all the accessories with the new lighter price tags on Xiaomi India's online Mi.com store.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi announced the establishment of its third manufacturing facility in the country in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The new factory has been designed specifically to produce power banks and on the same day the company also launched its new "Made in India" 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i for Ts 799 and a 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i for Rs 1,499.The prices of these power banks, however, remain the same.