Xiaomi is known for hosting festival sales from time to time. In India, the company has grown to be favourite among shoppers for attractive contests and discounts on its entire product range. This Diwali, Xiaomi is bringing back its sale and there's a lot worth looking forward to.

The "Diwali with Mi" sale brings good old discounts to latest products, including smartphones like the Redmi 4, Mi Max 2 and Redmi 4A, as well as accessories the Mi Band, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, power banks and air purifiers. But these discounts are just the tip of the iceberg.

The real offers are towards the end of Xiaomi's offer page. From September 27 to September 29, shoppers stand a chance to win exciting prizes without having to spend anything. Well, except for the Re 1 flash sale, where customers will need to pay a single rupee if they are to order a product on sale.

Xiaomi's Re 1 flash sale is a popular promotion to engage shoppers. Since there are limited quantities during the sale, it's based entirely on first-come-first-served basis. And if prior sales are any indication, the Re 1 flash sale won't last for more than a few seconds.

There will be two flash sales each day, the first one at 11 am and the second at 5 pm, on September 27, 28 and 29. Time is of essence here, so the first ones to login and place their order will be the luckiest.

According to the Re 1 flash sale terms and conditions, buyers will have to complete the purchase within two hours after adding the product to the cart, which itself is a difficult task.

What can you buy for Re 1 during Xiaomi's flash sale?

There will be different items on sale on each Re 1 flash sale. They are:

Day 1: September 27

11 am sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM+64GB ROM) worth Rs 12,999

Mi Car Charger worth Rs 799

Mi Router 3C worth Rs 1,199

5 pm sale

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (3GB RAM+32GB ROM) worth Rs 8,999

Xiaomi Mi BT mini speaker (Grey) worth Rs 1,299

Mi Selfie Stick Black worth Rs 699

Day 2 – September 28

11 am sale

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (2GB RAM+16GB ROM) worth Rs 5,999

Mi Band HRX Edition Grey worth Rs 1,299

Mi Backpack Black worth Rs 1,499

5 pm sale

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (3GB RAM+32GB ROM) worth Rs 8,999

Xiaomi Mi BT mini speaker (Grey) worth Rs 1,299

Mi Selfie Stick Black worth Rs 699

Day 3 – September 29

11 am sale

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM+16GB ROM) worth Rs 6,999

Mi Backpack Black worth Rs 1,499

Mi VR Play Black worth Rs 999

5 pm sale

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (2GB RAM+16GB ROM) worth Rs 5,999

Xiaomi Mi BT mini speaker (Grey) worth Rs 1,299

Mi Selfie Stick Black worth Rs 699

Do note that all these products will be on sale only till stocks last.

In our experience, the best practices to stand a chance to buy products during the Re 1 flash sale by Xiaomi are:

Login minutes before the sale begins

Update your card details and shipping address to avoid last minute hassles

Decide which product you're going to buy and keep the page ready

Once the sale begins, click on buy button and proceed to checkout

Do not delay while checking out, as the order might get cancelled

Make sure you have a stable and fast internet connection on your PC/ mobile app

Don't lose sight of the sale page during the final few minutes

Avoid using any plugins or tools that promise or guarantee you the purchase. Xiaomi "reserves the right to review and cancel orders under this sale in case of any suspicious or fraudulent activity."

Xiaomi hosts several contests besides the Re 1 flash sale. Shoppers can grab coupons at 10 am every day during the "Diwali with Mi" sale.

Mi app users can participate in "Bid to Win" and stand to win attractive products by placing unique bids. "Bid to Win" also comes in two intervals — each of the three days — at 2 pm and 6 pm.

Finally, Xiaomi will host the fastest fingers first at 4 pm every day on September 27, 28 and 29. Each of these contests are organised conveniently, so users can participate in all of them.