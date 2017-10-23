Football fans in Kolkata, rejoice! Just a day after the Salt Lake Stadium hosted a magnificent game of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 between Brazil and Germany, we have yet another big news.

The semifinal match featuring Brazil U-17 football team and the England U-17 football team will take place at the same venue this Wednesday. It was originally scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The northeastern state has seen heavy rainfall over the past few days and the pitch conditions currently are absolutely poor. FIFA have thus taken this step of shifting the match after a consultation with both teams, keeping the safety of the players paramount.

How about the tickets?

The FIFA have mentioned that tickets will be available for online purchase from Monday October 23, starting 8 pm IST. The tickets will be priced at Rs 100 and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS.

As for the ones who had booked tickets for the match in Guwahati, a full refund can be requested and they are also set to have priority access to purchase tickets for the semi-final in Kolkata.

More on the refund process

For customers who have purchased in cash from the box office:

1. Refund dates: 24 October and 25 October, 2017, 10:00 to 21:00 IST

2. Refund location: Rupnath Brahma Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) Bethkuchi, Near Balaji Temple, Ahom Gaon, Guwahati, Assam 781035

3. Refund process: Please carry the original ticket along with your government issued photo ID. No refunds will be given without both the ticket and the ID

4. Refund mechanism: Cash only

For online customers:

1. Amount will be refunded to the account used for purchase

2. Refunds will be processed starting 28 October until 11 November

3. For customers who purchased tickets in Phase I, only the portion associated with the 25 October ticket will be refunded

4. The refund amount will be the price paid for the ticket, based on the sales phase the ticket was purchased in

5. In case original Guwahati ticket holders wish to attend the match in Kolkata – fans are advised to carry their online proof of purchase to the dedicated ticket counter for Guwahati customers, and buy a ticket. These tickets are also priced at 100 INR.