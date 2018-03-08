SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a weak start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex declined 429 points or 1.27 percent to close at 33,317 on Tuesday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Wednesday:

1. Aegis Logistics

Motilal Oswal recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 303

Current stock price: Rs 228

About the company: Aegis Logistics distributes liquefied petroleum gas and provides logistics and terminalling services in the oil, gas and chemicals sectors. The company also manufactures and distributes oleochemicals and kerosene oil and provides chemical storage facilities.

Stock Performance: The stock has jumped 13 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 63 times forward earnings. Aegis Logistics has a market capitalization of Rs 76 billion.

2. DCB Bank

Independent analyst Kunal Bothra recommends 'Sell'

Target Price: Rs 150

Current stock price: Rs 157

About the company: DCB Bank Limited is a full service commercial bank. The Bank offers consumer banking, commercial banking, and treasury operations.

Stock Performance: The stock has edged up 2 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 20 times forward earnings. DCB Bank has a market capitalization of Rs 48 billion.

3. State Bank of India

manasjaiswal.com recommends 'Sell'

Target Price: Rs 240

Current stock price: Rs 246

About the company: State Bank of India provides a wide range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, commercial, agricultural, industrial and individual customers throughout India. The bank also provides international banking to its Indian customers and has operations in other countries.

Stock Performance: The stock has lost 9 percent in an year and has a market capitalization of Rs 2.1 trillion.

4. Ashok Leyland

Angel Broking recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 163

Current stock price: Rs 141

About the company: Ashok Leyland manufactures medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles, including buses, tractors, dumpsters, haulage trucks, fire engines, and defense sector vehicles. The Company also manufactures industrial & marine engines, ferrous castings and spare parts for automobiles. Ashok Leyland sells its products in India and abroad.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 57 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 26 times forward earnings. Ashok Leyland has a market capitalization of Rs 413 billion.

5. Time Technoplast

INDSEC recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 224

Current stock price: Rs 158

About the company: Time Technoplast manufactures and sells technology based polymer products for a wide variety of industries.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 60 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 23 times forward earnings. Time Technoplast has a market capitalization of Rs 36 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.