SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a weak start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex declined 429 points or 1.27 percent to close at 33,317 on Tuesday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Wednesday:

1. Titan

BofAML recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 920

Current stock price: Rs 807

About the company: Titan Co manufactures and retails jewelry and watches. The company also produces perfume for men and women.

Stock Performance: The stock has jumped 84 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 100 times forward earnings. Titan has a market capitalization of Rs 717 billion.

2. Bajaj Finance

Morgan Stanley recommends 'Overweight'

Target Price: Rs 2,000

Current stock price: Rs 1,637

About the company: Bajaj Finance is a financial services company that operates branches in India, which provide an assortment of financial services.

Stock Performance: The stock has surged 56 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 48 times forward earnings. Bajaj Finance has a market capitalization of Rs 944 billion.

3. Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Kotak Securities recommends 'Add'

Target Price: Rs 625

Current stock price: Rs 559

About the company: Zee Entertainment produces and develops Hindi films, serials, game shows and children's programs. The company also purchases rights to Hindi films, serials and other programs from their producers on a contract basis.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 9 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 24 times forward earnings. Zee Entertainment has a market capitalization of Rs 537 billion.

4. Shriram Transport Finance

ICICI Direct recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,398

Current stock price: Rs 1,356

About the company: Shriram Transport Finance provides hire purchase finance for trucks.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 44 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 24 times forward earnings. Shriram Transport Finance has a market capitalization of Rs 307 billion.

5. Hindustan Petroleum Corp

ICICI Direct recommends 'Sell'

Target Price: Rs 363

Current stock price: Rs 365

About the company: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited refines crude oil and manufactures petroleum and petroleum products. The company's products, which are sold via outlets throughout India, include lube products, lubricating oil, aviation fuel, hydraulic brake fluid, greases, liquefied petroleum gas and insecticides.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 9 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 7 times forward earnings. Hindustan Petroleum Corp has a market capitalization of Rs 557 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.