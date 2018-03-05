SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a positive start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex declined 137 points or 0.40 percent to close at 34,046 on Thursday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Monday:

1. Voltas

Jefferies recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 795

Current stock price: Rs 619

About the company: Voltas offers engineering solutions for a wide spectrum of industries in areas such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, electro-mechanical projects, textile machinery, machine tools, among others.

Stock Performance: The stock has jumped 68 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 40 times forward earnings. Voltas has a market capitalization of Rs 204 billion.

2. Dilip Buildcon

Nomura recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,265

Current stock price: Rs 953

About the company: Dilip Buildcon operates in engineering, procurement, and construction business. The company focuses on development, operation, and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts, tunnels, high capacity transport corridors, and subways.

Stock Performance: The stock has surged 200 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 35 times forward earnings. Dilip Buildcon has a market capitalization of Rs 130 billion.

3. NMDC

IIFL recommends 'Sell'

Target Price: Rs 120

Current stock price: Rs 130

About the company: NMDC Limited explores for minerals. The company is exploring for iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, and beach sands.

Stock Performance: The stock has lost 7 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 16 times forward earnings. NMDC has a market capitalization of Rs 413 billion.

4. Indiabulls Housing Finance

ICICI Direct recommends 'Sell'

Target Price: Rs 1,235

Current stock price: Rs 1,256

About the company: Indiabulls Housing Finance is a Housing Finance Company (HFC). The company provides long-term housing loans to individuals and loans against homes to small business owners.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 54 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 18 times forward earnings. Indiabulls Housing Finance has a market capitalization of Rs 536 billion.

5. Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Nomura recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 3,238

Current stock price: Rs 2,231

About the company: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited provides a complete range of pharmaceutical services. The company manufactures bulk drugs and formulations including verapamil and cephalexin.

Stock Performance: The stock has lost 21 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 31 times forward earnings. Dr Reddy's Laboratories has a market capitalization of Rs 370 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.