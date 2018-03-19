SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a weak start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex plunged 509 points or 1.51 percent to close at 33,176 on Friday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Monday:

1. Ramco Cements

CLSA recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 930

Current stock price: Rs 740

About the company: The Ramco Cements manufactures cement, ready mix concrete and dry mix products. The company also exports cement and owns and operates a private sector wind mill power generating farm.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 17 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 27 times forward earnings. Ramco Cements has a market capitalization of Rs 176 billion.

2. J. K. Cement

Reliance Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,235

Current stock price: Rs 1,039

About the company: K Cement produces and manufactures Portland and White cement products.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 17 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 32 times forward earnings. JK Cement has a market capitalization of Rs 73 billion.

3. GMR Infrastructure

IDBI Capital recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 32

Current stock price: Rs 18

About the company: GMR Infrastructure is an infrastructure company with interests in airports, power and roads. The company is developing a greenfield international airport at Hyderabad, and is also operating, managing and developing the Delhi airport.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 7 percent in an year and has a market capitalization of Rs 108 billion.

4. Bharti Airtel

Jefferies recommends 'Underperform' rating

Target Price: Rs 365

Current stock price: Rs 416

About the company: Bharti Airtel offers telecommunications services . The company provides various product offerings including 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed DSL broadband, internet protocol television (IPTV), direct to home (DTH), among others.

Stock Performance: The stock has advanced 21 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 120 times forward earnings. Bharti Airtel has a market capitalization of Rs 1.7 trillion.

5. Bharti Infratel

Jefferies recommends 'Hold'

Target Price: Rs 300

Current stock price: Rs 334

About the company: Bharti Infratel is a telecommunication infrastructure company. The company operates and provides telecommunication tower and related infrastructure services in India.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 13 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 25 times forward earnings. Bharti Infratel has a market capitalization of Rs 618 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.