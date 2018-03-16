SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a weak start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex lost 150 points or 0.44 percent to close at 33,685 on Thursday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Thursday:

1. Berger Paints

Edelweiss recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 293

Current stock price: Rs 250

About the company: Berger Paints manufactures and distributes paints, enamels, varnishes, and synthetic resins. The company's products are used in home, office, factory, interiors, exteriors, metal, wood, plastic, and others.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 9 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 51 times forward earnings. Berger Paints has a market capitalization of Rs 242 billion.

2. Sun TV Network

IIFL recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 975

Current stock price: Rs 920

About the company: Sun TV Network offers television channels. The company operates Tamil and Malayalam language channels in southern India.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 22 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 35 times forward earnings. Sun TV Network has a market capitalization of Rs 362 billion.

3. Power Finance Corp

Deutsche Bank recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 140

Current stock price: Rs 88

About the company: Power Finance power projects in India. The company serves state power utilities, central power sector utilities, power departments, private power sector utilities, joint sector power utilities, power equipment manufacturers, and municipal power utilities.

Stock Performance: The stock has lost 29 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 10 times forward earnings. Power Finance Corp has a market capitalization of Rs 232 billion.

4. Dish TV

Citi recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 90

Current stock price: Rs 69

About the company: Dish TV India offers direct broadcast satellite subscription television service in India.

Stock Performance: The stock has dropped 36 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 67 times forward earnings. Dish TV has a market capitalization of Rs 74 billion.

5. Bajaj Finance

IIFL recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,780

Current stock price: Rs 1,726

About the company: Bajaj Finance is a financial services company that operates branches in India, which provide an assortment of financial services.

Stock Performance: The stock has jumped 49 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 51 times forward earnings. Bajaj Finance has a market capitalization of Rs 998 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.