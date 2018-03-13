SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a flat start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex climbed 610 points or 1.83 percent to close at 33,917 on Monday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Tuesday:

1. Future Consumer

Motilal Oswal recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 76

Current stock price: Rs 50

About the company: Future Consumer operates as a food company. The company focuses on branding, marketing, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of basic foods, ready to eat meals, snacks, beverages, and personal hygiene and home care products.

Stock Performance: The stock has a P/E ratio of 68 times forward earnings and has a market capitalization of Rs 96 billion.

2. Bharat Heavy Electricals

Citi recommends 'Sell'

Target Price: Rs 83

Current stock price: Rs 86

About the company: Bharat Heavy Electricals manufactures power plant equipment. The company's products include gas turbines, generators, thermal sets, diesel shunters, turbo sets, hydro sets, power transformers, switch gears, circuit breakers and boilers.

Stock Performance: The stock has declined 16 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 70 times forward earnings. BHEL has a market capitalization of Rs 319 billion.

3. PNB Housing Finance

IIFL recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,360

Current stock price: Rs 1,120

About the company: PNB Housing Finance provides lending services. The Company offers housing loans to individuals and corporate bodies for construction, purchase, repair, and upgradation of houses, as well as loans for commercial space, loan against property, and purchase of residential plots.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 17 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 30 times forward earnings. PNB Housing Finance has a market capitalization of Rs 186 billion.

4. Oracle Financial Services Software

JM Financial recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 4,480

Current stock price: Rs 3,934

About the company: Oracle Financial Services provides comprehensive information technology solutions to the financial services industry worldwide. The company provides transaction processing and accounting software for banks, investment managers and mutual funds.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 6 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 28 times forward earnings. Oracle Financial Services Software has a market capitalization of Rs 336 billion.

5. Hexaware Technologies

manasjaiswal.com recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 372

Current stock price: Rs 370

About the company: Hexaware Technologies specializes in providing its clients with management and technology solutions in the enterprise applications software area. The company also operates as an offshore-based vendor for the ERP and CRM software products of PeopleSoft, Inc. of U.S.

Stock Performance: The stock has jumped 74 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 22 times forward earnings. Hexaware Technologies has a market capitalization of Rs 111 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.