SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a strong start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex lost 44 points or 0.13 percent to close at 33,307 on Friday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Monday:

1. SH Kelkar

Motilal Oswal recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 318

Current stock price: Rs 275

About the company: S H Kelkar and Company Limited manufactures and distributes chemicals. The company offers perfumes, fragrances, cosmetics, and flavors. S H Kelkar markets its products in India.

Stock Performance: The stock has lost 4 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 38 times forward earnings. SH Kelkar has a market capitalization of Rs 40 billion.

2. Ester Industries

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers recommends 'Accumulate'

Target Price: Rs 113

Current stock price: Rs 58

About the company: Ester Industries manufactures Polyester Films, Specialty Polymers and Engineering Plastics.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 46 percent in an year and has a market capitalization of Rs 4.8 billion.

3. Jagran Prakashan

Motilal Oswal recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 215

Current stock price: Rs 165

About the company: Jagran Prakashan publishes daily newspaper the "Dainik Jagran".

Stock Performance: The stock has declined 11 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 15 times forward earnings. Jagran Prakashan has a market capitalization of Rs 51 billion.

4. Ipca Laboratories

Prabhudas Lilladher recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 837

Current stock price: Rs 680

About the company: Ipca Laboratories operates a pharmaceutical company, which distributes products to over 75 countries worldwide. The group's products include finished dosage forms, drug delivery systems, bulk drugs and intermediates.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 25 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 44 times forward earnings. Ipca Laboratories has a market capitalization of Rs 86 billion.

5. Navkar Corp

Angel Broking recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 265

Current stock price: Rs 157

About the company: Navkar Corporation provides logistics services. The company offers marine cargo handling, cold storage, reefer containers, warehousing, and hazardous cargo handling services. Navkar conducts its business in India.

Stock Performance: The stock has lost 5 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 26 times forward earnings. Navkar Corp has a market capitalization of Rs 23 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.