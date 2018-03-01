INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images

SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a weak start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex declined 162 points or 0.47 percent to close at 34,184 on Wednesday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Thursday:

1. Balrampur Chini Mills

SKP Research recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 167

Current stock price: Rs 119

About the company: Balrampur Chini Mills manufactures and markets ethyl alcohol and ethanol, and organic manure.

Stock Performance: The stock has lost 19 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 4.9 times forward earnings. Balrampur Chini Mills has a market capitalization of Rs 28 billion.

2. Bharat Petroleum Corp.

JP Morgan recommends 'Overweight'

Target Price: Rs 540

Current stock price: Rs 429

About the company: Bharat Petroleum explores for and refines crude oil. The company manufactures petroleum, petroleum products, lubricants, liquefied petroleum gas, aromatics like benzene and toluene, and other related products.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 3 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 10 times forward earnings. Bharat Petroleum has a market capitalization of Rs 931 billion.

3. LG Balakrishna & Bros

CD Equisearch recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,324

Current stock price: Rs 1,092

About the company: LG Balakrishnan & Bros provides an assortment of engineering services. The company builds bodies for buses, trucks, and vans. They also are a metal forming company concentrating on hot, warm & cold forging, blanking, fine blanking & precision machined parts.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 96 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 26 times forward earnings. LG Balakrishna has a market capitalization of Rs 17 billion.

4. Hindustan Unilever

ICICI Direct recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,372

Current stock price: Rs 1,317

About the company: Hindustan Unilever manufactures branded and packaged consumer products including soap, detergent, personal care products and processed food. The company also manufactures ice creams, cooking oils, fertilizers and hybrid seeds.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 52 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 63 times forward earnings. Hindustan Unilever has a market capitalization of Rs 2.8 trillion.

5. KPIT Technologies

Independent analyst Kunal Bothra recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 224

Current stock price: Rs 216

About the company: KPIT Technologies provides application and business consulting services. The company offers business process management, enterprise manufacturing management, supply chain management, and industry specific solutions.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 59 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 17 times forward earnings. KPIT Technologies has a market capitalization of Rs 42 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.