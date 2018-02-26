SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a positive start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex climbed 322 points or 0.95 percent to close at 34,142 on Friday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Monday:

1. Sun Pharmaceutical

Nomura maintains 'Neutral' rating

Target Price: Rs 479

Current stock price: Rs 569

About the company: Sun Pharmaceutical manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals for domestic and international distribution. The company's pharmaceutical portfolio includes drugs in the areas of diabetes, cardiology, neurology, psychiatry and gastroenterology.

Stock Performance: The stock has dropped 15 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 19 times forward earnings. Sun Pharma has a market capitalization of Rs 1.4 trillion.

2. United Spirits

IDFC Securities maintains 'Neutral' rating

Target Price: Rs 3,336

Current stock price: Rs 3,238

About the company: United Spirits manufactures and distributes a variety of alcohols and spirits, including whiskey, brandy and rum. The company's well known brands include "McDowell's No. 1 Whiskey," "McDowell's No. 1 Brandy," "McDowell's Diplomat Whiskey" and "McDowell's Signature Whiskey." United Spirits also manufactures Indian-made foreign liquor brands.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 39 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 458 times forward earnings. United Spirits has a market capitalization of Rs 470 billion.

3. Page Industries

Motilal Oswal Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 27,490

Current stock price: Rs 22,805

About the company: Page Industries develops, produces, and distributes branded underwear for men, women, and children in India and Sri Lanka.

Stock Performance: The stock has advanced 30 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 17 times forward earnings. Page Industries has a market capitalization of Rs 254 billion.

4. Supreme Industries

CLSA recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,482

Current stock price: Rs 1,184

About the company: Supreme Industries makes industrial and engineered molded products and storage and material handling crates. The company also manufactures chemicals, multilayer sheets, multilayer films, packaging films and expanded polyethylene foam, among other things.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 21 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 35 times forward earnings. Supreme Industries has a market capitalization of Rs 150 billion.

5. Tech Mahindra

Reliance Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 750

Current stock price: Rs 621

About the company: Tech Mahindra develops and markets computer software. The company markets software for telecommunications equipment manufacturers, telecom service providers, software vendors, and systems integrators.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 26 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 17 times forward earnings. Tech Mahindra has a market capitalization of Rs 608 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.