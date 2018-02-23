SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a positive start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex lost 25 points or 0.07 percent to close at 33,819 on Thursday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Friday:

1. Federal Bank

Jefferies maintains 'Buy' rating

Target Price: Rs 145

Current stock price: Rs 89.75

About the company: Federal Bank operates branches and regional offices throughout India. The Bank offers a wide range of financial services, including merchant banking, international banking and foreign exchange, leasing facilities, money markets and agricultural advances.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 8 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 18 times forward earnings. Federal Bank has a market capitalization of Rs 176 billion.

2. Avenue Supermarts

Goldman Sachs recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,672

Current stock price: Rs 1,240

About the company: Avenue Supermarts, doing business as DMart, owns and operates a chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. The company offers foods, kitchenware, garments, footwears, toys, games, bed and bath linen, stationery, grocery, household, and electronic products. DMart serves customers in India.

Stock Performance: The stock has a P/E ratio of 146 times forward earnings. Avenue Supermarts has a market capitalization of Rs 774 billion.

3. Siemens

Deutsche Bank maintains 'Sell'

Target Price: Rs 1,030

Current stock price: Rs 1,193

About the company: Siemens has its operations in various areas: in the transportation sector it delivers high speed trains, in the lighting sector it manufactures small light bulbs.

Stock Performance: The stock has lost 0.1 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 37 times forward earnings. Siemens has a market capitalization of Rs 424 billion.

4. Grasim Industries

Sharekhan recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,405

Current stock price: Rs 1,110

About the company: Grasim Industries is a diversified operating company and part of the Aditya Birla group. The group manufactures a wide range of products, including Viscose Staple Fiber(VSF), cement, chemicals and textiles.

Stock Performance: The stock has advanced 30 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 17 times forward earnings. Grasim Industries has a market capitalization of Rs 729 billion.

5. Gabriel India

Sharekhan recommends 'Hold'

Target Price: Rs 175

Current stock price: Rs 153

About the company: Gabriel India manufactures shock absorbers, McPherson struts, bimetal strips, bimetal bearings and front forks. The company's products are sold to manufacturers of two wheeler scooters, motorcycles, cars, light commercial vehicles and trucks. Gabriel India sells its products in India and abroad.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 36 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 27 times forward earnings. Gabriel India has a market capitalization of Rs 22 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.