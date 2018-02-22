SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a weak start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex rose 141 points or 0.42 percent to close at 33,844 on Wednesday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Wednesday:

1. Dish TV

Citi maintains 'Buy' rating

Target Price: Rs 90

Current stock price: Rs 72.90

About the company: Dish TV offers direct broadcast satellite subscription television service in India.

Stock Performance: The stock has lost 23 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 71 times forward earnings. Dish TV has a market capitalization of Rs 78 billion.

2. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

Sharekhan recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 7,310

Current stock price: Rs 6,477

About the company: Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Healthcare makes and sells malted milk food products. The group's products, which include energy & protein products, cereals, baby foods, ghee & butter, are sold under the "Horlicks", "Boost", "Viva", "Brylcream", "Eno", "Maltova" and "Gopika" brand names.

Stock Performance: The stock has jumped 29 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 41 times forward earnings. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare has a market capitalization of Rs 272 billion.

3. Escorts

Credit Suisse maintains 'Outperform'

Target Price: Rs 1,040

Current stock price: Rs 858

About the company: Escorts manufactures motorcycles, scooters, motorized two wheelers, auto components, railway ancillary components and earth-moving machinery, including bulldozers and self-propelled agricultural tractors.

Stock Performance: The stock has advanced 102 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 41 times forward earnings. Escorts has a market capitalization of Rs 105 billion.

4. Finolex Cables

Sharekhan recommends 'Hold'

Target Price: Rs 755

Current stock price: Rs 703

About the company: Finolex Cables manufactures a wide range of telecommunication and electrical cables. The company's products include flexible cables for appliances and industrial use electrification, winding wires, automobile cables, welding cables, and cables for submersible pumps.

Stock Performance: The stock has advanced 60 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 27 times forward earnings. Finolex Cables has a market capitalization of Rs 108 billion.

5. Britannia Industries

Credit Suisse recommends 'Outperform'

Target Price: Rs 5,550

Current stock price: Rs 4,769

About the company: Britannia Industries manufactures bakery products such as biscuits, bread, cakes and rusks. The Company also manufactures and exports soybean products, cashew kernels, marine products, and general merchandise items.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 48 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 65 times forward earnings. Britannia has a market capitalization of Rs 572 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.