India's benchmark Sensex gained over 100 points to trade at 34,269 on Thursday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for the day:

1. Bharti Airtel

Reliance Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 458

Stop loss: Rs 403

Current stock price: Rs 424

2. Tech Mahindra

Reliance Securities recommends 'Sell'

Target Price: Rs 582

Stop loss: Rs 605

Current stock price: Rs 590

3. Tata Power

CLSA maintains 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 100

Current stock price: Rs 87

4. Grasim Industries

JPMorgan maintains 'Overweight'

Target Price: Rs 1,375

Current stock price: Rs 1,127

5. Nestle India

Credit Suisse maintains 'Outperform'

Target Price: Rs 9,000

Current stock price: Rs 7,260

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.