India's benchmark Sensex gained over 100 points to trade at 34,269 on Thursday.
Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for the day:
1. Bharti Airtel
Reliance Securities recommends 'Buy'
Target Price: Rs 458
Stop loss: Rs 403
Current stock price: Rs 424
2. Tech Mahindra
Reliance Securities recommends 'Sell'
Target Price: Rs 582
Stop loss: Rs 605
Current stock price: Rs 590
3. Tata Power
CLSA maintains 'Buy'
Target Price: Rs 100
Current stock price: Rs 87
4. Grasim Industries
JPMorgan maintains 'Overweight'
Target Price: Rs 1,375
Current stock price: Rs 1,127
5. Nestle India
Credit Suisse maintains 'Outperform'
Target Price: Rs 9,000
Current stock price: Rs 7,260
Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.