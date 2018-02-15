nse nifty, nifty at new high, nifty at historic high, nifty at lifetime high, nifty to cross 10000, nifty to hit 10000, sensex gainers, 3 years of modi govt
Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2016.Reuters file

India's benchmark Sensex gained over 100 points to trade at 34,269 on Thursday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for the day:

1. Bharti Airtel

Reliance Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 458

Stop loss: Rs 403

Current stock price: Rs 424

2. Tech Mahindra

Reliance Securities recommends 'Sell'

Target Price: Rs 582

Stop loss: Rs 605

Current stock price: Rs 590

3. Tata Power

CLSA maintains 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 100

Current stock price: Rs 87

4. Grasim Industries

JPMorgan maintains 'Overweight'

Target Price: Rs 1,375

Current stock price: Rs 1,127

5. Nestle India

Credit Suisse maintains 'Outperform'

Target Price: Rs 9,000

Current stock price: Rs 7,260

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.