SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a strong start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex jumped 294 points to close at 34,300 on Monday.

Indian financial markets were shut on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Wednesday:

1. Phillips Carbon Black

SKP Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,547

Current stock price: Rs 1,103

2. Mahanagar Gas

HDFC Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,097 and Rs 1,188

Current stock price: Rs 973

3. Cadila Healthcare

Reliance Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 540

Current stock price: Rs 423

4. Bharti Airtel (Cash)

Way2Wealth recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 480 and Rs 510

Current stock price: Rs 424

5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (Cash)

Way2Wealth recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 2,560

Current stock price: Rs 2,200

6. Jubilant Foodworks

Sanctum Wealth Management recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 2,300

Stop loss: Rs 1,950

Current stock price: Rs 2,027

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.