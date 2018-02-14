SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a strong start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex jumped 294 points to close at 34,300 on Monday.
Indian financial markets were shut on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Wednesday:
1. Phillips Carbon Black
SKP Securities recommends 'Buy'
Target Price: Rs 1,547
Current stock price: Rs 1,103
2. Mahanagar Gas
HDFC Securities recommends 'Buy'
Target Price: Rs 1,097 and Rs 1,188
Current stock price: Rs 973
3. Cadila Healthcare
Reliance Securities recommends 'Buy'
Target Price: Rs 540
Current stock price: Rs 423
4. Bharti Airtel (Cash)
Way2Wealth recommends 'Buy'
Target Price: Rs 480 and Rs 510
Current stock price: Rs 424
5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (Cash)
Way2Wealth recommends 'Buy'
Target Price: Rs 2,560
Current stock price: Rs 2,200
6. Jubilant Foodworks
Sanctum Wealth Management recommends 'Buy'
Target Price: Rs 2,300
Stop loss: Rs 1,950
Current stock price: Rs 2,027
Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.