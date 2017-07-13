The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, have released a new song titled Butterfly.

This is the fourth track from the movie. 'Butterfly' is set against the backdrop of Punjab featuring Shah Rukh and Anushka in traditional Punjabi avatars dancing their heart out in a field.

The song has both Shah Rukh and Anushka exuding electrifying energy as they dance to the Punjabi beats of Pritam. Butterfly is composed by Pritam and is sung by Aman Trikha, Nooran Sisters, Dev Negi and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Butterfly further expresses the freedom of both Harry and Sejal who are seen soaking in the Punjabi vibe and riding on a tractor, dancing atop a shed and celebrate life.

Earlier, three other songs – Radha, Beech Beech Mein and Safar were released. The film's songs have been getting a positive response from the audience.

In 'Jab Harry met Sejal' Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a rooted Punjabi guy who travels to Canada for work. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal appears to be a quirky romantic drama. Shah Rukh and Anushka's onscreen chemistry has always worked wonders, and looks like the duo are is set to impress fans yet again. The movie is slated to be released on August 4. Check the song video here: