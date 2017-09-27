Busted!, the first-ever Netflix original Korean variety show, has started filming in Korea on Wednesday, September 27.

The online streaming giant is producing the show in association with the popular production company SangSang. The firm is known for some of the successful variety shows, such as Running Man and Family Outing.

Busted! is described as an unconventional variety game filled with mystery, suspense and drama. It will feature a roster of talent comprising different personalities and backgrounds who will light up each episode with fun, surprises and pure suspense. In every episode, the participants will be given a mystery to solve.

Also read Netflix sends the funniest cease-and-desist letter ever to Stranger Things-themed bar

Busted! is the first season-based variety show produced by SangSang. "It is a unique challenge that will combine the drama and variety genres, providing both suspense of a mystery genre and fun of variety shows. We are doing our best preparation, so please stay tuned," said producer Hyo Jin Cho in a statement.

Sharing the streaming giant's excitement about the new collaboration, Erik Barmack, Vice President International Originals for Netflix, said, "Running Man has reached millions of people globally through its unique blend of storytelling and humour and we are excited to be featuring the great work of SangSang and Korean talent on our global platform."

The details about the cast members for the variety show will not be revealed in the near future. The celebrities who will be taking part in solving each episode's mystery will not know who will participate in the game and what roles they play until it is revealed through the making of the show.

This is not the first time Netflix is collaborating with the Korean entertainment industry for television programs. The firm is producing the drama Kingdom directed by Sung-Hoon Kim and written by Eun-Hee Kim along with the drama Love Alarm based on Kye-Young Chon's webtoon.