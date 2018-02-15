In a rather bizarre dowry-related case from Nainital, Uttarakhand, a woman pretending to be a man on Facebook chatted up two other women to marry them for dowry money, Hindustan Times reported.

The accused, identified as Sweety Sen, created a social media account on Facebook in 2013 with the name Krishna Sen. She also reportedly posed as a man in her pictures to seem convincingly masculine to other women.

Sen, who hails from Dhampur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Haldwani police on Wednesday after her unique approach to get dowry money was foiled.

"The woman used to pose as a man in terms of looks and enticed women on Facebook and later married them," Janmejay Khanduri, Nainital's senior superintendent of police, was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

According to the police, the con woman had come to Kathgodam to meet a woman she had become acquainted with on Facebook. The woman, who was supposedly a double postgraduate, fell for Sen's fraud and eventually married her.

Sen lured the woman into her trap by claiming she was the son of a CFL bulb businessman. She also reportedly beat the woman, seeking dowry, Hindustan Times reported.

U'khand: Police say "have arrested a woman who was impersonating a man &married two women. After medical check, it was clear that the person was a woman. She became friends with a person named Kamini Sen through Facebook and married her in 2014, she later married another woman." — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

We got married in 2014, she used to behave like a man, used to drink, smoke and also abuse. She used to threaten to kill me after she married another woman. It got confirmed after medical examination that she was a woman and not a man: Kamini Sen, Victim #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/u3td2J3oxF — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

We were married for two years, I found the truth about her later. I did not register a complaint. I don't want to live with her now: Nisha, Victim #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/VWc38Q8FAd — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

The woman eventually gave in to her demands and paid Sen almost Rs 8.5 lakh to start a factory of her own.

Another incident took place in Kaladhungi town when she conned a woman and married her in April 2016. Interestingly, the second wife was a guest in Sen's first marriage.

"The girl from Kaladhungi came to know that Krishna was not a man, but she lured her to keep silent by promising her money. The girl from Kathgodam area lodged a report with the Haldwani Police alleging of dowry demands and threats after which the police made the arrest," the police officer told Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Sen had been a tomboy all through her life. She also cut her hair short to look like a man, rode bikes and smoked cigarettes.

The Uttarakhand Police said Sen never allowed women to touch her and relied on sex toys for physical relationships.