The festival of Holi turned into a day of horror for a Delhi businessman after he was allegedly shot at by a group of men on March 2, when he asked them to move their car from the middle of a busy road to make way for his vehicle.

The incident took place in the Nihal Vihar area in outer Delhi. Rajpal, 31, was on his way to his house in Chander Nagar on Friday evening. Midway, he found a car parked in the middle of a busy road In Vikaspuri. As the car, which had four persons inside it, was obstructing traffic, the businessman got out of his vehicle and asked the men to move their car.

"When he got stuck, he stepped out of his Swift to see what was holding up traffic. He saw a Santro parked in the middle and a group of men playing Holi. A few children were also playing on the road, I was told," the victim's brother Sompal was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Sompal also added that his brother had spoken to the men in a polite manner.

However, Rajpal's request did not go down well with the Holi revelers in the car, who were reportedly drunk. They abused Rajpal but agreed to make way.

The situation took a violent turn when Rajpal drove past. When his vehicle passed by the Swift car, one of the suspects opened fire at him. The men fled the spot leaving the victim with a grave injury in his jaws.

Rajpal immediately informed his brother, who alerted the police in turn. The police arrived at the spot and shifted the victim to the hospital. He will undergo an operation to take out the bullet which is still stuck in his mouth.

Meanwhile, the cops are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

However, this is not the first incident of road rage in Delhi. In the last few days of February, a number of cases of road rage have been reported from the national capital.

A 23-year-old law student was brutally thrashed recently by his neighbors in Jagaatputo in East Delhi, for moving their motorbike that was parked in front of his house.

In another incident that took place in Vivek Vihar, a few days back, a man was assaulted and his WagonR was damaged after his vehicle grazed another man's car.

On February 24, a man and his friend were beaten up in the Dwarka market area, after they got into a fight over parking space.